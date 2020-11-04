5 of 6 proposed constitutional amendments sail to approval; 1 splits voters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, five of the six proposed amendments to Alabama’s constitution that were up for a statewide vote are passing by large margins. The other amendment is split at 50 percent for and 50 percent against.
Amendment 1 proposes changing existing wording in the state’s constitution. Currently, Alabama guarantees “every” U.S. citizen the right to vote, as long as they meet the necessary requirements. Under this amendment, the word “every” would be replaced with “only.”
With 76 percent of the votes counted, it passed with 77 percent approval.
Amendment 2 proposes streamlining the streamlining of rules governing the state court system, making them less confusing. One provision of the amendment would change the way the court system’s administrative director is selected. The amendment would allow all Supreme Court justices to be involved in the appointment, not just the chief justice.
With 75 percent of votes counted, the state’s residents appear unsure about the proposal with half saying yes and half saying no, currently.
Amendment 3 proposes giving an appointed circuit or district court judge more time to fill a vacancy before being faced with an election. The amendment would allow for an initial term of at least two years.
Residents widely approved of the amendment, and with 76 percent of the votes counted, the yes votes outnumber no votes by a 2 to 1 margin.
Amendment 4 proposes reorganization of the state constitution, which is the longest in the world. It would remove outdated and racist language and would authorize the legislature to recompile the constitution during the 2022 session.
With 75 percent of the votes counted, Alabamians felt the reorganization was the right move by a 2 to 1 margin.
Amendments 5 and 6 deal specifically with individual counties, though the amendments require statewide approval.
In each vote, nearly three out of four residents felt they should give Franklin and Lauderdale counties clarification that the state’s “stand your ground” law applies inside churches and other houses of worship.
