2 sought for Prattville burglary, arson of home
Two suspects driving an Infinity are wanted for an Oct. 26 burglary and arson at a Prattville home. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | November 4, 2020 at 10:03 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 10:03 AM

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are searching for two suspects who burglarized and then set a home on fire in Prattville.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 and involved two unidentified men who were driving a white Infiniti I35.

Prattville police say the men forced their way into a home off Old Ridge Road, stole multiple laptops and then started a fire. Details on the extent of the fire damage were not available.

A photo of the suspects' vehicle has since been released and police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help solving this crime.

Call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward!

