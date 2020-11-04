2 sought for Prattville burglary, arson of home

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are searching for two suspects who burglarized and then set a home on fire in Prattville.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 and involved two unidentified men who were driving a white Infiniti I35.
Prattville police say the men forced their way into a home off Old Ridge Road, stole multiple laptops and then started a fire. Details on the extent of the fire damage were not available.
A photo of the suspects' vehicle has since been released and police and CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help solving this crime.
Call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward!
