Victim dies following Montgomery structure fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue reports that the victim from a residential structure fire last week has died.
The fire was in the 1000 block of Bragg Street on the afternoon of Oct. 30. District Fire Chief Quentin Burke said the structure was engulfed in flames. A person inside was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Burke said the 69-year-old victim died Monday due to fire-related injuries. The victim was not identified.
Burke said this is Montgomery’s sixth fire fatality for 2020.
