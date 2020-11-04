Water main break causes discolored water in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Water Works says a main water break has caused discoloration in some residents' water.
According to Bill Henderson with the Montgomery Water Works, the main break happened Tuesday night. As a result, several main lines had to be turned off, causing settling in the pipes. The color is the result of the pipes themselves, which are made of iron.
Residents sent WSFA 12 News images of the discolored water.
Henderson says a large portion of the city has been affected. The pipes are being flushed and the color should return to normal.
The water is safe and residents should not worry, Henderson added.
Any residents with questions or issues are encouraged to contact the water works department main phone line.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.