1 week after Zeta, power outages remain for 20K

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Utility companies continue whittling away at the number of power outages a week after Hurricane Zeta hit the state. An estimated 20,000 outages remain.
As of Wednesday morning, Alabama Power says it has about 8,600 customers without service, of which approximately 3,800 are in central Alabama.
Those county outages include:
- Dallas County – 2,500 customers
- Wilcox County – 1,000 customers
- Perry County – 180 customers
- Chilton County – 50 customers
Alabama Power says the workforce to restore service includes more than 6,200 line crews and support personnel from Alabama Power and 24 states, as well as Canada.
In central Alabama, more than 1,200 of those line workers and support personnel are focusing on restoration efforts in Chilton, Dallas, Perry, and Wilcox counties.
Meanwhile, the state’s rural electric cooperatives have about 11,500 members still in the dark across five co-ops.
Those include:
- Central Alabama EC: 2,229
- Clarke-Washington EMC: 7,627
- Coosa Valley EC: 114
- Black Warrior EMC: 1,150
- Pioneer EC: 457
The Alabama Rural Electric Association, or AREA, says “while the numbers are coming down, crews are encountering large-scale damage in some very remote locations that are difficult to access. Clearing fallen trees and resetting broken or damaged poles is time-consuming and difficult in some locations, but the work will continue.”
The co-ops are being assisted by 282 men from six states and 44 cooperatives to bring services back. Additionally, all of the state’s cooperatives are still actively involved with restoration at their sister co-ops.
“With the addition of Alabama’s linemen, we have more than 425 mutual aid linemen working on these five systems,” AREA said.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.