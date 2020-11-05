Retired NBA star Charles Barkley pledges $1M to Tuskegee University

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Retired NBA star and Alabama native Charles Barkley has pledged $1 million to Tuskegee University.
Barkley chose to support the university through Capitol One’s The Match: Champions for Change, according to the university.
According to the university, this is Barkley’s fifth major donation to a historically black college. The Leeds native pledged $1 million to Miles College earlier this year. He donated $1 million to both Alabama A&M and Clark Atlanta University in 2016. In 2017, he pledged $1 million to Morehouse College.
“We are excited to learn that Mr. Barkley made it a priority to support Tuskegee University,” said Interim President Dr. Charlotte Morris in the release. “His philanthropy will play a crucial role in advancing the university’s strategic goals.”
Barkley is a graduate of Auburn University. During his NBA career, he earned he earned 11 NBA All-Star Game appearances and was named the All-Star MVP in 1991. In 1993, he was voted the league’s MVP.
Barkley was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History during the NBA’s 50th anniversary.
Barkley competed in the Olympic Games in 1992 and 1996. He won two gold medals as a member of the U.S. ‘Dream Team.’ He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.
The golf event will air on Turner Network Television, or TNT, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.