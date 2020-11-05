MFR presents donations to Montgomery cancer foundations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire Rescue is giving back to the community.
Thursday, the department presented a check to two local cancer foundations, Women of Hope and The Cancer Wellness Foundation.
“With the whole COVID-19 challenges, organizations need our support,” said Chief Miford Jordan. “So we’re looking for ways to support them. We were able to do that today with a total of $3000.”
The money was raised from a pink t-shirt fundraising campaign in support of breast cancer awareness and research.
This is the 10th year the department has held the fundraiser.
