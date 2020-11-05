Montgomery Humane Shelter overloaded with kittens, needs foster families

“What it means is if you come in and you find this little kitten that you really, really want, but it hasn’t been spayed or neutered yet, you fill out the application, you get approved, you pay the adoption fee, and you take it home until it’s ready to be scheduled for surgery to get them spayed or neutered or microchip and up to date on their shots. And then once that is done, you finalize your adoption, and your baby is ready to be permanently in your home,” Turbert said.