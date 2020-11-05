Rain chance up a little Saturday, still watching progress of Eta

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The quiet and warmer-than-normal weather pattern will hold strong once again today to round out the first week of November... highs today made their way easily into the mid and upper 70s, and we even saw a few spots climb to 80°! We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through the early evening, and it will also be a tad bit breezy at times with wind gusts upwards of 10-20 mph possible.