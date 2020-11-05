Rain chance up a little Saturday, still watching progress of Eta

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The quiet and warmer-than-normal weather pattern will hold strong once again today to round out the first week of November... highs today made their way easily into the mid and upper 70s, and we even saw a few spots climb to 80°! We will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds through the early evening, and it will also be a tad bit breezy at times with wind gusts upwards of 10-20 mph possible.
A push of tropical moisture will deliver a chance of a few showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder Saturday afternoon and evening, but overall your weekend is far from a washout.
It will not rain everywhere, but the overall chance has risen just a touch to about 30%... otherwise it’ll be mainly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s with higher humidity.
The rain chances come right back down to virtually zero for Sunday and Monday under partly cloudy skies; the humidity will remain intact, and highs will warm back into the upper 70s and even lower 80s!
It will continue to be breezy throughout the weekend into Monday with a relatively tight pressure gradient in place.
The wind will subside by Tuesday, but the temperatures and humidity levels will stay elevated. Highs will be in the lower 80s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with very muggy conditions for mid-November.
LATEST ON ETA: Eta is exiting Central America and heading back over the warm waters of the Caribbean. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center takes Eta towards Cuba as a slowly strengthening tropical storm through the weekend. Beyond that, it’s looking like Eta will sharply turn northwestwards towards the Gulf of Mexico.
It should be noted that there is a high degree of uncertainty with Eta’s forecast in terms of its strength and exact path.
With that track, though, we will certainly have to stay on top of Eta. But as of now, the only impacts to Central and South Alabama look to be higher (~40%) rain and storm chances next Wednesday and Thursday.
