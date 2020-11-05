Temperatures continue going up as eyes are on Eta

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A quiet and warmer-than-normal pattern will hold strong over the next several days. Highs will be in the middle to perhaps upper 70s through Saturday, with upper 70s and lower 80s likely for Sunday and next week.
With the warmer temperatures, our humidity values will also trend upwards. By this weekend, expect to notice the humidity. By the time we get to next week, it will be muggy for this time of year with dew points heading for the middle and upper 60s!
While we don’t expect any noteworthy rain or storm chances through at least next Tuesday, there will be more clouds than we’ve seen so far this week. Today looks mostly cloudy, Friday partly cloudy and Saturday back to mostly cloudy.
Beyond that, we’ll call it partly to mostly cloudy each afternoon with tropical moisture and higher humidity preventing skies from being entirely sunny.
We are continuing with the 20% chance of rain Saturday, especially across the southern part of the state. Most -- if not all -- will probably stay entirely dry. The rain chances dip back down to 10% at best for both Sunday and Monday. However, as we head into next week, there does appear to be an uptick in moisture thanks to Tropical Storm Eta and a frontal boundary to our northwest.
That means by perhaps late Tuesday and Wednesday we could see some slightly higher shower chances around 30%.
LATEST ON ETA...
Eta grew to a monstrous 140 mph category 4 hurricane and made landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday. It continues to impact Central America as a tropical depression this morning, bringing torrential rain, flooding and potential mudslides.
Once we get to Friday morning, what’s left of Eta will depart Central America and push northeastward back over the very warm waters of the Caribbean. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center takes Eta towards Cuba as a slowly strengthening tropical storm through the weekend. Beyond that, it’s looking like Eta will track north towards South Florida or northwestwards towards the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
It should be noted that there is an exceptionally high degree of uncertainty with Eta’s forecast due to its current interaction with mountains terrain over Central America. Once it emerges over water, our forecast confidence will rise.
With that track, we will certainly stay on top of Eta. But as of now, no concerning impacts are expected here in Alabama. Stay tuned!
