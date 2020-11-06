ADPH announces COVID-19 vaccine plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama department of Public Health (ADPH) announced their plans for a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, and it is being made available to the public.
Officials with ADPH say the goal of the plan is to immunize everyone who is eligible to receive a safe, effective and approved COVID-19 vaccine.
The plan describes the allocation of vaccine to Alabamians once it becomes available, possibly before the end of 2020. The initial draft plan, developed in coordination with other state and local agencies, was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on October 16
Officials say several vaccine products are currently in clinical trials and will be released after their safety has been reviewed and approved by a panel of health experts. We’re told vaccines will be provided free of charge.
The complete plan may be viewed at alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/assets/adph-covid19-vaccination-plan.pdf
