ADPH: Protect yourself, your community by getting a flu shot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you haven’t gotten your flu shot already, the Alabama Department of Public Health encourages you to do so.
ADPH says while flu activity is currently low, flu outbreaks tend to occur during the winter months.
According to ADPH, once received, it takes about two weeks for the flu shot to be effective, and flu season can last until May. Everyone six months of age and older (with rare exceptions) should get the flu vaccine, especially those at high risk of serious complications.
This year’s high demands on Alabama’s healthcare system are significant due to COVID-19. While the flu vaccine will not prevent COVID-19, it is the best way to minimize the risk of flu, ADPH added.
The flu and COVID-19 share many of the same symptoms: fever, headache, sore throat, muscle aches, and fatigue. Similar symptoms may make the two illnesses more difficult to diagnose and treat. ADPH says getting a flu vaccine will reduce the chances of possible misdiagnosis and get both diseases simultaneously.
In addition to protecting yourself, ADPH says the more people who get the flu vaccine, the better the public is protected. Fewer people hospitalized for flu allows physicians to concentrate on and give hospital beds to people fighting COVID-19 or other hospitalizations.
Along with getting vaccinated, ADPH says it is important to remember these additional steps:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub containing at least 60 percent alcohol.·
- Social distance by staying at least 6 feet away from others.·
- Avoid close contact with those outside your household; avoid people who are sick.·
- Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others.·
- Cover coughs and sneezes.·
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.·
- Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects that may be contaminated.·
- Stay home if you can.·
- Monitor your health.
Contact your private physician, pharmacy, or county health department for a flu clinic schedule.
