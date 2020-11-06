Alabama police officer appears to threaten Biden voters

FLOMATON, Ala. (WPMI) - A Flomaton police captain is on paid administrative leave after he posted political and potentially dangerous comments on his personal Facebook page.
According to our Alabama NBC affiliate station, WPMI, Flomaton Police Captain Scott Walden was on his personal Facebook page when he reacted to a post critical of people who voted for Joe Biden. Walden posted, “They need to line up ev1 of them and put a bullet in their skull for treason.”
Flomaton Mayor Dewey Bondurant says he wants the officer fired. He says the officer has been warned before about this sort of thing.
“That’s what I wanted to do to start with, but by law I can’t. So I handled it by law. We put him on administrative leave, paid leave, but we took his gun and his shield,” said Bondurant.
Legally, the officer will be granted a hearing if he asks for one.
We’re told more of his recent social media posts are now part of a internal investigation.
The post has been removed from Walden’s Facebook page, and Walden could not be reached for comment.
