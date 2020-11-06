Alabama public schools report 1,056 COVID-19 cases this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state’s new COVID-19 dashboard for K-12 public schools lists 1,056 total cases reported this week. That’s up from 722 reported last week.
Multiple counties in the state aren’t showing reports, nor does the dashboard list a school-by-school breakdown. A representative from the Alabama Department of Education explained why.
Spokesman Michael Sibley said while the dashboard is new, the reporting of data has been the same for school systems for years. They have always had the same mandate to report any infectious disease. School nurses upload the data about COVID-19 just like they upload the data about any other disease.
The dashboard, which is run by the Alabama Department of Public Health, puts these reports out for the public to see.
Sibley said once a school nurse is notified of a COVID-19 case, there is a legal responsibility to report that case. However, families have no legal mandate to report cases to their local school system.
Also, the numbers are not cumulative. It’s a fresh batch of reporting every week, he said. If school nurses were not made aware of cases for a particular week, it will show up as no new cases.
Sibley also said nurses just finished training on this system, so it may take some time before that are fully acclimated to the system.
Here are the reports from central Alabama this week:
- Alex City Schools: Less than 5
- Auburn City: Less Than 5
- Autauga County: 10
- Barbour County: Unreported
- Bullock County: 0
- Butler County: 0
- Chilton county: 10
- Coffee County: 10
- Conecuh County: Less than 5
- Coosa county 0
- Covington County: 6
- Crenshaw County: 5
- Dale County: 10
- Daleville City: Less than 5
- Dallas County: Unreported
- Demopolis City: 7
- Dothan City: 9
- Elba City: Less than 5
- Elmore County: 22
- Enterprise City: 16
- Escambia County: 8
- Eufaula City: Less than 5
- Geneva City: 5
- Geneva County: 5
- Henry County: 0
- Lee County: Less than 5
- Lowndes County: Less than 5
- Macon County: 0
- Marengo County: 0
- Montgomery County: 30
- Opelika City: Less than 5
- Ozark City: Less than 5
- Perry County: 0
- Pike County: 5
- Pike Road: 7
- Selma City: Less than 5
- Tallapoosa County: Less than 5
- Tallassee City: 0
- Troy City: unreported
- Wilcox County: Unreported
