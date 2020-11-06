Auburn, ASU cancel 2021 spring break periods

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University and Alabama State University have decided to cancel their 2021 spring break periods.
Auburn said it will replace spring break with wellness days to be held on Feb. 16, March 10, and April 1 during which times campus will be open but classes will not meet.
Auburn said it will also add a reading day prior to final exams.
The decision was made to reduce risks of COVID-19 transmission associated with travel and provide the campus community with days to focus on mental health and wellness.
ASU said it will follow a modified academy calendar for the spring semester that includes a one-week delayed start of Jan. 19. That will allow time for testing and clearance to return to campus.
However, because of the delayed start, ASU’s spring break has been canceled. The semester will end on time, however.
Decisions by Auburn and ASU follow that of the University of Alabama, which previously announced its spring break cancellation.
