Confusion in Selma over food delivery for storm survivors

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Confusion and big letdown Friday at Bloch Park in Selma. Hurricane Zeta storm survivors waited in line in their cars and trucks with the expectation of getting food, ice and tarps if they needed them. It didn’t happen.
Melina Galyen drove in and parked in line around 9:45 a.m., plenty of time to get a load of ice and food from the trailer in the parking lot.
“Just anything would help, I mean whether it would be dry goods or dairy products," said Galyen of Valley Grande.
Like so many others in the Selma area, Galyen lost power in the storm. It’s been restored but in the process lost a refrigerator full of food.
“I would say between $200 to $300," Galyen said.
Not long after that interview, something went wrong. WSFA 12 crews noticed vehicles leaving and the mayor of Selma talking it over with his police chief.
It turned out there would no deliveries Frdiay.
“I really apologize today," Mayor James Perkins told Galyen.
“No, you’re fine," she reassured him.
It was a mix-up in communications, according to the Dallas County EMA director.
“Was a miscommunication. We were expecting a truck today but actually that truck actually came in on yesterday. We would deliver water and MREs and when those items came in we gave those items out on yesterday," said Dallas County EMA Director Toya Stiles.
Stiles says another full trailer is on the way and it should be here sometime between Saturday and Sunday.
“I can’t give a specific time. I will just have to wait until I receive a call from the state EMA to let me know the truck is en route," said Stiles.
Something to look forward to this weekend for storm survivors like Galyen.
“Oh, we’re be fine,” said Galyen.
Stiles estimated that around 2,000 people showed up over four days this week to receive food, ice and tarps from the trailer.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.