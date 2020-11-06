COVID-19 outbreak shutters Hartford

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Hartford is once again experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
It happened after a community event last week. A local vacation bible school was held and there have been a number of cases from that event.
Geneva County Elementary School will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as a precautionary measure. Wednesday the school is closed for Veterans Day.
Students will report back to class on Thursday, Nov. 12.
Teachers will send home assignments Friday for Monday and Tuesday.
The city hall has once again been closed to the public, as well. They are asking residents to use the night drop box for payments.
Several other businesses in town have also been battling the virus, which has led to limited staffing and closures.
