Emergency meeting held on Marion’s water issue

MARION, Ala. (WSFA) - An emergency council meeting was held Friday to discuss the water issue in the town of Marion.
After losing power in the hurricane a week ago, the city had to switch over to a reserve water well that has since been pumped dry of drinkable water.
Many residents have been seeing water that is discolored.
Marion water operator Byran Moore says that’s due to rust in the water from an old infrastructure.
“There’s maintenance that needs to be done now and it has pretty much been a Band Aid,” Moore said.
Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton says they have a plan to fix things temporarily.
“We’ll already looked at a company cleaning out our wells and our holding basins for our for our water towers and that should take effect next week,” Hinton said.
Marion had been under a water boil notice since last Saturday but the order was lifted at Friday’s special council meeting.
Citizens needing water can pick up bottle water at the town’s fire station.
