Proposal looks to give legislature special session powers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One Alabama lawmaker has pre-filed a bill proposing a constitutional amendment giving the state legislature the power to call itself into a special session.
State Rep. Becky Nordgren, R-Gadsden, filed the bill.
Currently, only the governor has the power to call lawmakers into a special session. However, this proposal would give the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, by joint proclamation, the authority to convene the legislature into a special session.
On the first day of the special session, lawmakers would need to adopt a resolution affirming the convening of the legislature.
If the state legislature passes the bill, it will go to Alabamians for a vote.
The regular 2021 legislative session is scheduled for February.
