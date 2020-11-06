Limestone County teen who confessed to killing family members faces capital murder charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 15 year old accused of killing his family in Limestone County last year will be charged as an adult.
Mason Sisk is in the Limestone County Jail, facing four charges. Until now, it was not clear if he’d face charges as a juvenile or an adult. This is the first time officials have publicly revealed his name.
Sisk is charged with capital murder of two or more victims, plus three additional charges of capital murder of a victim under the age of 14.
Sisk confessed to killing five family members in Elkmont in 2019. He was 14 years old at the time.
Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff Office say the victims were the 14-year-old’s father 38-year-old John Sisk , his stepmother 35-year-old Mary Sisk , 6-year-old brother, 5-year-old sister and his 6-month-old brother.
We’re told that due to a court case passed by the supreme court, Sisk can only be charged to life, with or without parole. He cannot be given the death penalty since he’s under the age of 16.
Sisk is being held in the Limestone County jail with no bond.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.