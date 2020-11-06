Man found dead on Highway 31 had been shot, Montgomery police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man whose body was found Thursday afternoon at the river bridge on Highway 31 between Montgomery and Prattville was shot to death, authorities say.
The Montgomery Police Department identified the victim as 27-year-old Joshua Thompson. MPD said it opened a murder investigation after determining Thompson was shot and killed in the Montgomery city limits.
The investigation started just before 3 p.m. when law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions, including Montgomery, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Prattville police and fire departments, responded to a report of a body found.
Officers located Thompson’s body at the river bridge and transported it to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for an autopsy.
While foul play has been determined, the circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information that could solve this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
Thompson is Montgomery’s 53rd homicide victim of 2020.
