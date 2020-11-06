‘New’ Selma mayor starts term busier than expected

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - What a week it’s been for the new mayor of Selma, although he’s no stranger to city hall.
This is James Perkins' ‘third tour of duty’ as the mayor. He served two terms in the 2000s and was sworn in this week for his latest term.
Perkins started the week with major storm damage from Hurricane Zeta and talked about his busy week.
“I’m at peace in the midst of the storm," he explained. "That’s where I am right now. You know everything that’s here, I inherited. And that’s the way the process works.”
Former Mayor Darrio Melton opted not to seek re-election and Perkins found himself back in familiar territory after beating his opponent, Miah Jackson, for the job.
