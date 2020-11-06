Selma mayor updates residents on Hurricane Zeta aftermath

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Still in recovery. That’s how Selma Mayor James Perkins described the situation in Selma after Hurricane Zeta on Friday.
Perkins held his first official news conference since taking office this week. Perkins says they’re still in the process of taking inventory of how widespread the damage was in Selma. For example, 20 trees fell just in the three city-owned cemeteries in town.
“I’ve heard some numbers floating around. I heard $4 million. I’ve heard more than that, so we’re not really sure. I know the city damage, just the city alone, our damage exceeds over a $1 million," said Perkins.
Bloch Park just down the road from LIve Oak Cemetery sustained structural damage to walls and dugouts.
