Ala. public relations professional, former WSFA employee receives national recognition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A well-known Alabama public relations professional and former member of the WSFA 12 News staff will be among the honorees at an upcoming conference of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA). Dave Rickey will receive the national Patrick Jackson Award for Distinguished Service November 10th.
PRSA is the nation’s largest professional organization serving the communications community with more than 30,000 members. The award recognizes a member who has significantly advanced the organization and inspired other PR practitioners.
“Dave built the foundations for corporate communications departments in almost every industry in Alabama," said Alabama PRSA president Rachel Olis. “He erected PR departments that flourish to this day.”
Rickey began his career as a reporter for WSFA 12 News. He stayed in Montgomery to serve as director of corporate communications for Blount International, Inc. Later, he served in high-level public relations positions in Birmingham at Alabama Power and AmSouth Bank, overseeing communications in the midst of a major corporate merger.
After serving in similar roles for the Alabama Farmers Federation and ALFA insurance, Rickey became Senior Vice President of Communications for the Birmingham Business Alliance, the organization that resulted from the merger of the Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Metropolitan Development Board.
Throughout his career, he also found time to serve in various positions for the PRSA, including secretary to the national board and chair of the PRSA Board of Ethics and Professional Standards.
“Dave is an innovative leader with an incredible impact. I encourage our communications colleagues and business leaders in Alabama to join me in heralding this well-deserved recognition," said Garland Stansell, 2020 PRSA national chair.
