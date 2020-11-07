Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Tuskegee overnight

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police say a man died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
According to police, the crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Notasulga Road. The car left the roadway and hit several objects, which caused the car to flip over and land on the roof.
The driver of the car, McGarrett Tyson, 47, of Auburn, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the wreck.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line at 334-727-9865 reference case 2011074. You can also submit at tip online.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.