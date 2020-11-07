Remains mostly cloudy and mild for the rest of the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a mostly cloudy afternoon, we are heading into our evening on a similar note... the isolated to scattered showers we had today were both light in coverage and intensity, but they likely won’t be following us into our Saturday night. Overall activity will continue to fizzle as it this excess moisture pivots around the Deep South; coverage of rain peaked around 30%, but our overnight rain chances are much lower.
Temperatures won’t fall much as by sunrise: clouds will act like a blanket for our atmosphere, so lows will only dip down into the low/mid 60s.
The rain chances drop right back down to virtually zero for Sunday and Monday under partly cloudy skies; the humidity will remain intact, and highs will warm back into the upper 70s and even lower 80s!
LATEST ON ETA: As of Saturday morning, Eta has regained momentum and returned to tropical storm strength. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center takes Eta towards Cuba as a slowly strengthening tropical storm through the rest of the weekend, but beyond that it looks like Eta could then sharply turn northwestwards towards the Gulf of Mexico.
It should be noted that there is a high degree of uncertainty with Eta’s forecast in terms of its strength and the exact final destination/expected landfall location for the United States. With that current data and forecast track, we will certainly have to stay on top of this system... but as of now, the only impacts to central and south Alabama look to be higher (~ 40-50%) rain and storm chances next Wednesday and Thursday.
Continue to check back for updates, because the forecast/impacts locally can and likely will change.
