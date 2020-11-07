Troy falls to Georgia Southern 20-13

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans fell to the Georgia Southern Eagles 20-13 Saturday.
Both teams were looking for their third conference win. But the Eagles defense put the pressure on Jacob Free and the Trojans' offense, holding them to 235 total yards of offense.
Free finished the game with 201 passing yards, but was intercepted twice.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles would be the first to get on the scoreboard when kicker Alex Raynor made a 23-yard field goal.
Georgia Southern’s 3-0 lead wouldn’t last long. Defensive back Dell Pettus intercepted Eagles quarterback Shai Werts' pass and takes it to the house.
The Eagles would get another field goal with less than 3 minutes left in the half.
But, the Trojans would extend their lead. With over a minute left in the half, kicker Evan Legassey makes a 35-yard field goal.
The Trojans were going into halftime with a 10-6 lead.
With over 8 minutes to play in the third quarter, Legassey would make a 20-yard field goal.
However, the Eagles would answer back. Running back Gerald Green runs the 69-yards for a touchdown.
The Eagles and Trojans were tied up 13-13.
The Eagles would strike again. After being sacked on the previous play, Free is picked off. Georgia Southern gets the ball with under a minute left in the third quarter.
Georgia Southern would get another touchdown after Wertz runs the ball 5-yards.
The Eagles had the lead 20-13 going into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans were not giving up. After Georgia Southern misses a 34-yard field goal attempt, Troy looked to get another touchdown.
However, with a little over one minute left, Free threw his second interception of the day.
Georgia Southern came out on top 20-13.
The Trojans are now 2-2 in Sun Belt play. They return home next week to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers with kick at 11 a.m.
