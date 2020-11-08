Cause of Montgomery residential fire under investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue officials are investigating the cause of a residential fire.
Fire Chief Quentin Burke says firefighters responded to the blaze at 2:40 a.m. Sunday. The residence was on the 4200 block of Spring Park Drive.
When firefighters arrived, they found a single story residence with smoke visible. According to Burke, the fire was contained to one room with extensive smoke damage throughout the residence.
Burke said the occupant was able to leave the residence uninjured prior to firefighters' arrival.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.