Chief: Montgomery Police Department’s headquarters vandalized with ‘small ax’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley, around 12:30 p.m. Sunday units responded to the Montgomery Police Department’s headquarters, located off of 320 North Ripley Street, where multiple doors and windows had been damaged and/or shattered.
Upon arrival, officers observed the suspect, a black male in his late 50′s to early 60′s, making entry into police headquarters. Finley said police confronted the suspect, a small struggle ensued, but he was eventually taken into custody. The suspect is now being processed.
“We encountered an individual that was in crisis,” Chief Finley said. “It was a good day for us that this individual will have the opportunity to have his day in court but also get evaluated for his mental state.”
Finley said the motive has not yet been determined.
“Right now he is incoherent. We cannot make heads or tails of what he is trying to articulate,” Finley said. “I can say, that he is in crisis.”
Only one suspect was involved. Finley said a small 16 inch ax was used to vandalize the building.
“What comes next is make sure that a system is in place, bells and whistles in terms of a better alarm system, to deal with any intruders or individuals that is tampering with the integrity of getting into our building,” Finley said. “We are working on that.”
No one, including the suspect, sustained any injuries. Charges on the suspect are pending.
