Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church members respond to this week’s election

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Members at the Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Tuskegee say they have something to rejoice about after what they say was an intense election week.
“You start gaining hope, but then at the end, you got faith and hope altogether. So, it was real exciting,” church member Johnnie Green.
“It went from Tuesday till Saturday to find out,” church member Portia Champion. “People feel there is a strain that can come off of them now.”
Members feel that the work can now begin, uniting a nation that some say is divided.
Even with new leadership across the nation, members say it’s going to take prayer and teamwork for the nation to be successful.
Dr. Kita Moss, senior pastor at the church, says even with new elected leadership, people still must remember and understand who their spiritual leader is.
“This country is in such a turmoil, such chaos, such confusion, and the bible say that God is not the author of confusion but of peace,” Moss said. “Peace is something that is going to be a progression it’s going to come over time and I do believe God is going to restore the peace back to this nation”
Joe Biden is the second catholic to be elected president.
