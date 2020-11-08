Eta heading for Gulf, will combine with front to bring enhanced rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A comfortable and calm night is wrapping up the weekend. Temperatures will stay mild in the middle 60s overnight.
We’ll kick off the workweek with partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry weather. Elevated humidity levels will accompany highs near 80°. It will also continue to be breezy at times with gusts out of the east upwards of 20 mph or so through the end of the day Monday.
Beginning Tuesday, we will see a return of at least a chance of showers and thunderstorms. That will be courtesy of the combination of an approaching cold front and moisture surging northward from Tropical Storm Eta.
TROPICAL STORM ETA...
Eta is a strong tropical storm with winds of 65 mph. After making landfall in Cuba, it emerged over the water between South Florida and Cuba and impacted much of South Florida Sunday.
It will cross over the Florida Keys and head into the Gulf of Mexico. It will meander before turning back towards the west coast of Florida. This process will be slow as Eta will not move a whole lot between Monday and Friday.
During its erratic journey, Eta is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane. Right now it looks like that will happen Tuesday. It should gradually lose some intensity on its slow approach to Central Florida later in the week.
It should be noted that there is uncertainty with respect to Eta’s forecast in terms of its exact strength and final destination. With the current data and forecast track, we will have to stay on top of Eta, but the significant impacts will likely be confined to the Florida Peninsula and Florida Keys.
As of now, the only impacts to Central and South Alabama look to be higher rain and storm chances Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday looks to be the day with the highest chance of showers and storms around 50-60%. Another wave of moisture could bring a chance of showers and storms next weekend, but there is also a relatively high degree of uncertainty revolving around those chances. Highs will remain in the upper 70s generally speaking with elevated humidity levels.
