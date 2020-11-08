Police: Multiple vehicle chases end with man’s arrest

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing charges after Tuskegee police say he led them on multiple pursuits Sunday morning.
According to police, around 6 a.m. officers responded to a complaint in the 500 block of Pleasant Springs Drive.
When officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as Charlie Fleuellen, 60, of Tuskegee, allegedly fled the scene. He led officers on a pursuit, but the pursuit ended.
Shortly after 6:51 a.m., police observed Fleuellen, leading them on a second pursuit.
Police said the second pursuit ended “due to the reckless nature in which the vehicle was being operated by the driver.”
Officers saw the car near Pleasant Spring Drive. Fleuellen allegedly refused to stop and led officers on another pursuit, which ended at exit 58 on Interstate 85 northbound.
Fleuellen was charged with three counts of attempting to elude, criminal trespassing, DUI and reckless endangerment. Police say he was issued multiple traffic citations.
Tuskegee police received help from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Notasulga Police Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office
