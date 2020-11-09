AG: Lee County DA used public funds to settle private legal matter

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re learning more about the ethics violations charged against Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.
Hughes, 46, was indicted by a Lee County grand jury Friday on multiple ethics violations, including five counts of using a public position for personal gain, one count of conspiracy to commit theft, and one count of perjury.
According to a release from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Hughes used public funds to pay private attorneys to settle a matter that benefited him and his wife. Hughes is also accused of illegally hiring his children and issuing a subpoena to a private business to gather evidence for his potential criminal defense.
The release says Hughes also conspired to steal a pickup truck from a business in Chambers County by using a Lee County search warrant to force the business to release the truck and provided false testimony to a special grand jury.
The five violations of the state ethics act charged in the indictment are Class B felonies, each punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000. The conspiracy charges to commit first-degree theft and first-degree perjury are Class C felonies, each punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
Hughes expects to release a statement about his case on Monday. He is currently out on a $31,000 bond.
