Alabama, LSU prepare despite game being in jeopardy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s one of the biggest college football games of the year and it’s now potentially in jeopardy. LSU is battling a coronavirus outbreak that may cancel this weekend’s game against the No. 1 Crimson Tide.
Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday that several of his players are in quarantine, including some starters, after more positive tests came back this week.
“I can’t go into detail," Orgeron said. “It’s a very fluid situation. I can tell you we do ave players that have got COVID, and we do have some players that are quarantined. I can’t tell you the numbers.”
Orgeron said the troubles first started early last week, but said the team, at this point, plans to move forward with Saturday’s match-up against Bama.
It could be out of his hands, however.
"I’m gonna let the doctors take care of all that. We’re focused on playing Alabama on Saturday night.”
Orgeron said he would leave the ultimate decision on whether to play up to medical professionals and the Southeastern Conference.
The SEC on Monday also announced the postponement of the Auburn vs. Mississippi State game due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Miss. State program.
Meanwhile, the Tide continues preparing for the game with the expectation of playing this weekend.
Head coach Nick Saban said the team’s bye week gave players a chance to recuperate and regroup. He noted that just because LSU, the defending national champions, are currently 2-3 does not mean they won’t be a formidable opponent.
“This is an awful big game for us," Saban said. “The LSU game is always a big game. It’s turned into kinda rivalry game because of the success of the two programs and I don’t think this year is really any different, regardless of record."
Some of the Tigers' players may be sidelined but Saban says the team "had a lot of really, really good players; they have a lot of talent on their team and these guys are very capable of being one of the best teams in the country because of the talent that they have.”
Saban did not comment specifically on the potential game postponement. It’s still set to kickoff at 5 p.m. Saturday at LSU.
