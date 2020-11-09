Alabama Republicans, Democrats react to Biden’s victory

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Both of Alabama’s Democratic and Republican parties are weighing in on President-Elect Joe Biden’s win and the controversy over the validity of the election process.
Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania put him over the 270 Electoral Votes needed to win, making him the 46th President-Elect of the United States, and democrats in Alabama are celebrating.
“Democrats in Alabama and across the country are excited that Biden is going to bring compassion and confidence back to the White House,” said Alabama Democratic Party Executive Director Wade Perry. “We need to get to work, making America a more perfect union and one that looks out for all Americans.”
Meanwhile, a defiant President Trump is moving forward with lawsuits questioning the validity of the election process.
Alabama Republican Party Chairwomen Terry Lathan said there are too many voting irregularities being investigated – and should be for total election transparency.
“It’s worth the time to look at the irregularities,” Lathan said. “I agree with everyone that you must have evidence, that’s very important, and I think that evidence is coming this week. I guess the question is how much is going to be submitted that might could overturn the state, but there are a lot of upset people because there is irregularities, and there is no question about it.”
Meanwhile, Perry said there is absolutely no evidence that there has been any voter fraud at all and that it is time to move forward.
“Every piece of litigation the Presidents' team has brought forward has been dismissed out of hand,” Perry said. “We’ve got a pandemic to overcome and an economy to rebuild. We can only do that by working together as Americans, not as democrats or republicans.”
Lathan said republicans would continue to wait and confirm that only legal votes were counted. She said she hopes the democrats would want the same thing.
“If they really mean they want an election of good integrity for all to see, then join us in this battle. Say yes, let’s recount, let’s look again,” Lathan said. “I haven’t heard that from them, but that would be the right thing to do.”
“This thing’s over,” Perry said." It’s all over but the shouting. Trump can file all the lawsuits he wants, but Joe Biden is the president-elect, and he’s going to be the president come January 2021."
“The whole world is watching America and how we do this. We need to get it right,” Lathan said.
Aside from the presidential race, all attention is now on Georgia and two Senate races that will be critical to determining whether Democrats have a clean sweep of power in Washington, D.C.
With Joe Biden as the president-elect in the White House and Democrats still in control of the House, the Senate is the only place left where Republicans can still maintain some legislative control.
