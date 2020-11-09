COVID-19 forces postponement of Auburn, Miss. State game

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WSFA) - The match-up between Auburn and Mississippi State will have to wait as positive COVID-19 tests have sidelined Saturday’s football game plans.
The Southeastern Conference announced the postponement Monday saying positive COVID-19 tests and the subsequent quarantining of members in the Mississippi State football program were the reasons.
The teams were set to meet at Miss. State on Saturday but are now slated to play on Dec. 12, per the SEC.
