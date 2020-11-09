Eta in Gulf, will send muggy air and rain chances our way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ll kick off the workweek with more mostly cloudy skies, above normal temperatures and elevated to down-right uncomfortable humidity. Highs head for 80° with muggy conditions firmly entrenched across Central Alabama both today and Tuesday.
Each day will also be breezy at times. Winds will be easterly around 10 mph with gusts upwards of 20-25 mph.
The only difference between today and tomorrow will be the introduction of a chance of scattered showers by Tuesday afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but the chance will be there.
Rain chances will continue beyond Tuesday courtesy of...
TROPICAL STORM ETA...
As of Monday morning, Eta is a strong tropical storm with winds of 65 mph. Its location is just north of Key West, Florida.
It’s expected to head southwest into the Gulf of Mexico through Tuesday before taking a hard northward turn and heading back towards the Florida Peninsula. The exact path of Eta is still up in the air with plentiful disagreement among models.
During its erratic journey, Eta is forecast to reach category 1 hurricane status. Right now it looks like that will happen at some point on Tuesday. It should then gradually lose some intensity on its slow approach back towards Florida later in the week.
Despite the uncertainty associated with Eta’s eventual path and strength, our impacts in Alabama remain the same as previously thought.
Deep tropical moisture will surge northward into the Deep South through much of the week. This will combine with an approaching cold front from the northwest and bring a chance of scattered showers not only on Tuesday, but Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night as well.
It’s possible we get a few thunderstorms as well, but severe weather is not expected at this time.
Another wave of moisture could bring at least a low-end chance of showers at some point next weekend, but models have seemed to back off on those chances overall. We’ll maintain a 20-30% chance of rain for the Saturday through Monday period. Just know a lot of us will stay dry.
Generally speaking, daytime highs will remain in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the 60s through the entirety of the extended forecast.
