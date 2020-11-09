Gov. Ivey pardons turkeys in annual tradition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey got an early start on Thanksgiving with the annual turkey pardoning ceremony.
Ivey hosted the traditional pardon at the governor’s mansion Monday morning.
The turkeys Clyde and Henrietta made the trip from the Bates Turkey Farm in Greenville for the special occasion.
“This is quite an Alabama tradition that began in 1949. And I’m pleased to have Clyde and Henrietta again with us this morning, and we have certainly given them an official pardon from the Thanksgiving table,” Ivey said.
The Bates family has been providing the turkeys for the pardoning since 1949.
