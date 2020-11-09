Grand opening celebration held for Elton N. Dean, Sr. Park

“I am exceptionally proud and honored to open this much-needed park. I often discuss the importance of enhancing the quality of life for every single one of our citizens, no matter their zip code, and this park will certainly help accomplish that mission,” said Dean. “The park is a reflection of our beautiful county. It’s a place where loved ones can take a Saturday stroll, churches hold potluck Sunday dinners, and families enjoy reunions. I am delighted to see this project on the west side of Montgomery come to fruition and provide another service to our residents.”