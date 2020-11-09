Grand opening celebration held for Elton N. Dean, Sr. Park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County residents now have a new 15-acre park to enjoy!
The Montgomery County Commission held a ribbon-cutting, and a grand opening celebration Monday for Elton N. Dean, Sr. Park. Located along Old Selma Road near Maxwell Air Force Base and the Alabama River, the park has a five-acre pond, playground, overlook, and two pavilions with a waterfront view, picnic tables, and grills.
According to the county commission, the purchase of the 170-acre property was two-fold, to develop a park and to provide a source of gravel for the county. It is just the first phase with hopes of future development down the road.
“Montgomery County continuously strives to provide great recreational services for both the young and young at heart,” says Parks and Recreation Director James Williams. “We hope the Elton N. Dean, Sr. Park, will be used by residents to simply enjoy the great outdoors as well as for educational purposes. We believe the park, green space, and trails can be used in a safe manner that allows people to enjoy the mental and physical health benefits they provide. We are thrilled to open the park and eager to see it enjoyed by all.”
The park was named after Montgomery County Commissioner Elton N. Dean Sr., who has served on the commission for 20 years.
“I am exceptionally proud and honored to open this much-needed park. I often discuss the importance of enhancing the quality of life for every single one of our citizens, no matter their zip code, and this park will certainly help accomplish that mission,” said Dean. “The park is a reflection of our beautiful county. It’s a place where loved ones can take a Saturday stroll, churches hold potluck Sunday dinners, and families enjoy reunions. I am delighted to see this project on the west side of Montgomery come to fruition and provide another service to our residents.”
For more information and facility rental applications, visit mc-ala.org or call the Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Department at 334-832-7183.
