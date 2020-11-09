Millbrook police warn of uptick in property crimes

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The Millbrook Police Department is reporting an increase in reported property crimes over the past few weeks.
Police say most of the complaints have been in the northern portion of the city.
The majority of the offenses reported have been unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and theft. In the majority of these incidents, property like cash, weapons and computers were left in an unsecured vehicle, according to Chief P.K. Johnson.
“We see this around this time each year as the holidays approach. We want our citizens to be aware and encourage them to take the steps necessary to secure their property as well. Eighty percent of all crimes committed are crimes of opportunity. In the overwhelming majority of these cases the victims are reporting that their vehicle was left unsecure with valuables left unsecured in the vehicle. We’ve had weapons, cash and computers reported stolen. We are asking that our citizens secure their vehicles and remove any valuables from their vehicles when they are left unattended, particularly during the evening hours,” Johnson said in a statement.
Johnson says officers will conduct extra patrols in residential areas, particularly those that have been affected.
The police department is asking anyone who sees any suspicious activity to contact the Millbrook Police Department at 285-6832 or 911 if it’s an emergency situation.
Anyone with information on recent thefts is encouraged to contact law enforcement or the Secret Witness Line at 285-8500.
“We’d rather get 10 calls and check on a situation than not get the 1 call that may help us take a criminal off our streets,” Johnson said.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.