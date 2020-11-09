Montgomery police investigating 2 fatal shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened two unrelated homicide investigations after shootings on Friday and Saturday.
The first homicide happened around 2:20 p.m. Friday. Police and fire medics responded to the 3500 block of Manley Drive on reports of a person being shot.
By the time first responders arrived, the victim, Tawaine McCullough Jr., 20, of Montgomery had already been taken from the scene, via a private vehicle, to an area hospital.
McCullough was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The second shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of Devonta Timmons, 25, also of Montgomery.
Police and fire medics responded to the scene in the 4100 block of Rosa L. Parks Avenue where they found Timmons' body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
McCullough is the city’s 54th homicide victim of 2020 and Timmons is the 55th.
The circumstances surrounding both homicides remain under investigation and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information that could solve these cases is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
