Proclamation marks local military appreciation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery held a proclamation signing Monday to mark the community’s appreciation of the military.
With Veterans Day just days away, mayors from across the River Region were there to thank the military for their impact on everything from local economies to the community.
“In Montgomery, we will pledge to do everything in our power to provide a quality of place that better supports the missions and the families of each and every service member,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.
“It means so much to our city that so much of the workforce from Maxwell and Gunter live in our community in Tallassee and the surrounding areas and commute back and forth every day that we’re just honored,” said Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock.
The proclamation was presented to leaders with Air University.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.