“This isn’t hard:” Sens. Perdue, Loeffler call for Ga. Sec. of State Raffensperger’s resignation

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Almost a week has passed since the Nov. 3 general election and results from Georgia have not yet been called. Now, Georgia’s two senators are calling for the Secretary of State to resign.
Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both of whom are heading to Jan. runoffs, are issuing a joint statement to call for the resignation of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whose office oversees the election in the state.
Neither Sen. Perdue nor Sen. Loeffler, both of whom are Republican, reached the required 50% plus one vote required to win their elections. They will now square off once again with Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock.
They maintain that their messaging has remained clear: “Every legal vote cast should be counted. Any illegal vote must not.”
The senators say that Georgia elections have become “an embarrassment” and they must call out failures even when within their own party.
According to the senators, Sec. of State Raffensperger has “failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately.”
Read the full joint statement from the senators below.
