Vehicle stolen from Prattville dealership

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is investigating a theft from a local car dealership.
Investigators say at approximately 3 a.m. on Aug. 27, a silver 2018 Dodge Durango SRT was stolen from the Chrysler/Jeep/Dodge dealership’s parking lot.
An unidentified male suspect can be seen on security video entering the vehicle before driving it off the lot. A second unknown suspect was captured on security cameras following the stolen vehicle in a dark-colored Chevrolet truck.
Investigators say the vehicle might be sold on Facebook Marketplace in the Birmingham area.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call Prattville police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.