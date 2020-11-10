Alabama History: Re-examined

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a bold move, the Alabama Department of Archives and History admitted that early on when it was first established, it made a mistake when it ignored African-American history and promoted the Confederacy.
The department recently revealed that for well over a half century, it downplayed the contributions of African-Americans to the state while carefully documenting and preserving the state’s history of the Confederacy.
So, how did this happen?
The Alabama Department of Archives and History was founded in 1901. At the time, history was being told by its founders: white southerners.
So now, more than 100 years after its inception, the department is re-evaluating its mission and dedicating itself to tell “the whole story of Alabama’s history” and not just the part that some southerners want to hear.
In a recommitment statement, the agency wrote “as our state and nation struggles to navigate through a place of contention, fear and uncertainty, the Alabama Department of Archives and History recommits itself to the mission of illuminating the path that brought us here.”
A history that lacks the proper documentation of our past and the current crisis of our country - unrest in the streets, marches over police shootings, Confederate statues being pulled down or quietly removed by some cities and states.
And, somewhere, at this moment, there are conversations about racism and why so many African-Americans feel their voices are being ignored.
WSFA 12 News is joining the state department of archives and history in its moment of truth to a tell the story in a way that’s never been told before.
From slavery to the civil rights movement, to sacrifices of African Americans for medical research, like the Tuskegee syphilis experiment, and why painful surgeries were being performed on enslaved women right here in Montgomery without anesthesia, you can expect an honest look at how we got here and how our contributions not only shaped this state but the nation.
We will start our series of reports on one of Alabama’s greatest agricultural industries: cotton.
We will show you the great lengths some Alabamians were willing to go through to make sure they had the slave labor to harvest it.
Join us, Tuesday nights at 10.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.