Auburn stops practice, workouts because of COVID-19 cases

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Football practice and workouts are on pause at Auburn University right now after several players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn said nine players and three staff members tested positive with several more in close contact.
“We know this year would have some challenges. I told our team there could be a week we could have some challenges, but we’ll get through this," said Malzahn.
Malzahn said the issues started during the bye week, which would have been the week of Nov. 7.
Malzahn said as a football program in a pandemic you know there are going to be challenges, and the team will take these cases day by day.
Coach said the team and staff are doing things virtually now in order to get ready for Tennessee on Nov 21.
Asked if he can trace the cases, Malzahn said there’s not a single thing or one person, it’s just what can happen “anytime you get out of your routine.”
Auburn’s game against Mississippi State was already postponed this Saturday because of COVID positives at MSU and not enough scholarship players to put on the field.
Coach Malzahn said he, the team and the athletic director were looking at their own COVID numbers when he got word the Mississippi State game was moved.
Malzahn said the team had seven straight weeks with no positive cases. He also said having all this time off is allowing some players who were hurt to get healthy.
