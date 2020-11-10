AUM grad, whistleblower tapped for Biden’s coronavirus task force

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team announced the panel that will make up his coronavirus advisory board. Among them is a scientist with Alabama ties, according to CNN.
Rick Bright is a vaccine researcher and former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.
Before getting his Ph.D., he got his undergraduate degree at Auburn University at Montgomery, according to Global Biodefense.
AUM tweeted in April that the 1997 biology graduate would be overseeing U.S. clinical trials of experimental COVID-19 vaccines.
Bright filed a whistleblower complaint this spring, alleging that his early warnings about the pandemic were ignored. He also said his warnings about hydroxychloroquine led to his removal.
CNN reports he resigned from the federal government shortly after.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.