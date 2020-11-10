Elmore County Food Pantry sounds call for donations

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Every year around the time the leaves start dropping, the Elmore County Food Pantry feels the squeeze in groceries.
It’s not unusual, according to Kathy Hall, the pantry’s director. “We normally see this in November and December," she explained. But 2020 has been different.
“This is where our pasta would normally be kept," Hall said pointing to an area during a tour Tuesday. “Of course, we have mac and cheese and breakfast bars, but in this area is where it would normally be kept.”
The pantry serves around 700 families and they are what many refer to as “food insecure.” The reasons range from the economy, COVID, to even hurricanes.
“A lot of them had to throw their food out," said Hall of Hurricane Zeta and the power outage it brought.
Hall is sounding the call for help. The specific needs are canned vegetables and pasta.
“Spaghetti makes a big meal for our families and our families are able to use that more than once," she explained.
The distribution days for the pantry are the first three Thursdays and first three Saturdays of every month and the clients are mainly the elderly and single parents.
Hall says any food donation would be appreciated.
You can drop off your non-perishable items in the bin at the front of the pantry, which is located at 515 West Boundary Street in Wetumpka.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.