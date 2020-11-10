Hyundai production halted amid auto part shipping delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Hyundai plant has paused production until Thursday because of shipping delays on vehicle parts.
The delay on components from South Korea has temporarily stopped production but Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama’s Robert Burns said Tuesday that a number of team members will focus on other jobs while the line is not in operation.
“As the parts supply chain returns to normal, we will schedule additional production time (Saturdays), to make up for the lost time,” Burns said.
“Those Team Members who will not be working will have the choice of using their available vacation time or take the time unpaid,” Burns added, though he stressed “again, they will have an opportunity to make up for the lost time once parts supplies can support additional production.”
HMMA’s 3,000 team members currently build the Santa Fe, Elantra, and Sonata.
In 2019 they learned they’ll eventually add the Santa Cruz truck to their list, and on Monday, Hyundai Motor Company announced the plant will add a fifth model to its production line, the Tucson.
Production on the Tucson is slated to begin in 2021 for the 2022 model.
