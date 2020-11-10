‘Kind of like you’re at the kids’ table’: Bama QB Mac Jones on going home during the pandemic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Before Alabama’s bye week on Nov. 7 head football coach Nick Saban reminded players and staff to be careful and stay safe if they traveled home or went anywhere.
Monday quarterback Mac Jones was asked about going home during the bye week, a bye week set in a COVID-19 pandemic.
Jones said going home was definitely different this year.
Jones said he went home, hung out with this family and didn’t hug anybody. Jones said he didn’t do much except sit on the couch, watch football and relax.
He also said he ate at a different table, kind of like at the kids' table.
